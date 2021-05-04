Aaron Rodgers Slammed As 'Weak' By NFL Legend Terry Bradshaw: 'Go Do Jeopardy'

A clip is going viral of legendary quarterback Terry Bradshaw slamming Aaron Rodgers.

If you don’t know, the 37-year-old quarterback has been involved in some drama where he does not want to return to the Packers in a contract dispute.

While making an appearance on WFAN’s “Moose & Maggie,” Terry laid into Aaron.

“Him being that upset shows me how weak he is,” Terry said, referring to the fact that the Packers drafted another quarterback, Jordan Love, to eventually replace him. “Who the hell cares who you draft? He’s a three-time MVP in the league and he’s worried about this guy they drafted last year at No. 1?”

“Let him gripe. Let him cry. Retire. You are [37]. Go ahead and retire. See you later. I’m really strong about stuff like that. It just makes him look weak,” he continued.

He then referred to Aaron‘s guest-hosting gig over at Jeopardy, saying, “Probably he should just retire and go do ‘Jeopardy!’ That’s the way I look at it. But, I wouldn’t budge. I’m strong about stuff like that. I wouldn’t budge a bit.”