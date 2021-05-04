Top Stories
Adam Sandler Hilariously Reacts to Viral Video of Him Leaving IHOP

Adam Sandler Hilariously Reacts to Viral Video of Him Leaving IHOP

Adam Sandler went viral last week when an IHOP hostess leaked security cam footage that showed him leaving the restaurant when he learned the long wait time.

“Pleaseee come back,” 17-year-old TikTok user Dayanna Rodas captioned the video. “Not realizing its Adam Sandler and telling him its a 30min wait and him ofc leaving bc hes not going to wait 30mins for IHOP.”

Now, Adam is speaking out with a hilarious reaction to the video!

Click inside to find out what Adam Sandler said in response to the viral clip…

“For the record, I only left the IHOP because the nice woman told me the all-you-can-eat deal didn’t apply to the milkshakes,” Adam wrote on Twitter on Monday night (May 3).

Make sure to watch the video if you missed it!
