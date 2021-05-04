Top Stories
Woman Who Posted Ben Affleck TikTok Explains Why She Did It

Fans Are Loving These New Harry Styles Photos!

Some Very Sad News for Lamar Odom

Tue, 04 May 2021 at 1:11 pm

Andrew Garfield Reveals the Final Answer If He's Returning for Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man'

For months, there have been so many rumors that past Spider-Man actors including Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire would be returning for the franchise in Tom Holland’s upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home.

During an appearance on the ‎Happy Sad Confused podcast, Andrew was asked and he gave his final answer.

Click inside to find out the answer…

“There isn’t anything to ruin! It’s so crazy. It’s f–king hilarious to me,” Andrew said. “I see how often Spider-Man is trending and people freaking out about a thing, and I’m just like, ‘Guys… Guys, guys, guys. I recommend that you chill.’ I can’t speak to anything except for myself… I ain’t got a call.”

He was pressed further.

“Haven’t I just said that? I did not get a call,” Andrew continued. “Listen, I would’ve gotten a call by now. That’s all I’m saying. I don’t want to ruin anything [potentially happening] … maybe they’re going to call me and say, ‘Hey people want this.’ Maybe they’re doing some market research.”

Tom previously responded to the rumor.
Credit: Ray Tamarra/Getty Images
Posted to: Andrew Garfield, Spiderman

