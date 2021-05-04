Anna Faris' Quote About Engagements Has People Talking About Her & Chris Pratt

Anna Faris‘ quote about calling off an engagement has people speculating if she was implying she herself should have called off her own engagement to her now ex husband Chris Pratt.

On the latest episode of her podcast Unqualified, Anna spoke about her ex and admitted that her friend group did not even know that her and Chris had issues in their relationship that would lead to their divorce.

Then, a caller called in and asked about the possibility of calling off an engagement.

Anna answered the caller’s question by saying, “I really feel like calling off an engagement is a smarter, stronger, braver move than what I did,” Anna said, which lead fans to believe she was referring to Chris. “Which was like, well, I guess everyone is expecting this, so let’s just go through with it.” Anna was also previously married to Ben Indra.

