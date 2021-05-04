Top Stories
Andrew Garfield Reveals the Final Answer If He's Returning for Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man'

Woman Who Posted Ben Affleck TikTok Explains Why She Did It

Some Very Sad News for Lamar Odom

Tue, 04 May 2021 at 4:40 pm

Ashley Benson Stays Cool During Her Afternoon Coffee Run

Ashley Benson keeps it cool during her coffee run!

The 31-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress was spotted grabbing a coffee on Monday (May 3) afternoon in Los Angeles.

Ashley wore a black strapless top, light wash boyfriend jeans and chunky black sandals as she ran errands. She paired her look with some gold accessories and black sunglasses.

The actress was seen out and about with her boyfriend G-Eazy last month, two months after they had called things off.

A source spoke out about their relationship and revealed that Ashley had reconciled with the musician after he reached out to her.

The insider said, “Ashley forgave G and they got over their heated argument that happened a month ago. Ashley and G are both obsessed with each other and have a lot of fun together.”

The pair both starred in the upcoming pandemic-slasher movie 18 & Over. Find out more about the movie here!
Photos: Backgrid
