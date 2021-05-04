'Big Sky' Renewed for Season 2 at ABC!

Top Stories
Tue, 04 May 2021 at 4:06 pm

Big Sky has been renewed for a second season at ABC!

The announcement was just made that the series – which is based on “The Highway” books by C.J. Box – will be back for season two on the network. The show stars Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt and Kylie Bunbury as Cassie Dewell. If you don’t know, the show’s season one premiere started off with a MAJOR twist ending that had everyone freaking out!

The season finale of the show is currently set to air on May 18, 2021. Be sure to tune in!

ARE YOU EXCITED for Big Sky to return for another season next year?! PS: This isn’t the first show ABC renewed this week. Find out which other fan favorite is coming back in 2021!
