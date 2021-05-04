Bill & Melinda Gates' Daughter Speaks Out in Response to Her Parents' Divorce News

Jennifer Gates, the eldest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, is speaking out following the news that her parents are getting a divorce.

The philanthropists and entrepreneurs announced on Monday (May 3) that they are separating after 27 years of marriage.

The couple did not have a pre-nuptial agreement and details of their separation agreement have been revealed, including what will happen to their finances.

Click inside to see what Jennifer said in her statement…

Jennifer released a statement on her Instagram Stories after the news was revealed.

“By now, many of you have heard the news that my parents are separating,” she said. “It’s been a challenging stretch of time for our whole family.”

She continued, “I’m still learning how to best support my own process and emotions as well as family members at this time, and I am grateful for the space to do so. I won’t personally comment further on anything around the separation, but please know that your kind words and support mean the world to me.”

“Thank you for understanding our desire for privacy while we navigate the next phases of our lives,” she concluded the post.

You can see the screencap in the gallery.