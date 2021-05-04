Billie Lourd & Baby Son Kingston Celebrate Star Wars Day With an Emotional Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd is passing along The Force.

The 28-year-old Scream Queens actress posted a series of photos to her Instagram on Tuesday (May 4), otherwise known as Star Wars Day. (The reason for the day? “May the force/forth be with you.”)

In the photos, Billie‘s baby son Kingston can be seen watching his late grandmother Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars movie series on a laptop. He can also be seen wearing a special Princess Leia baby onesie in a second photo.

See the sweet post…

“💕♏️🅰️🌱 ✝️♓️📧 4️⃣✝️♓️💕,” she captioned the post.

Carrie passed away back in December 2016 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack while on an airplane, and Billie regularly pays tribute online to her late mother.

Billie and Austen Rydell surprised fans when they announced Kingston‘s birth back in September 2020 after keeping her pregnancy a secret.