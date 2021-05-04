Top Stories
Andrew Garfield Reveals the Final Answer If He's Returning for Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man'

Andrew Garfield Reveals the Final Answer If He's Returning for Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man'

Woman Who Posted Ben Affleck TikTok Explains Why She Did It

Woman Who Posted Ben Affleck TikTok Explains Why She Did It

Some Very Sad News for Lamar Odom

Some Very Sad News for Lamar Odom

Tue, 04 May 2021 at 4:34 pm

Billie Lourd & Baby Son Kingston Celebrate Star Wars Day With an Emotional Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd & Baby Son Kingston Celebrate Star Wars Day With an Emotional Tribute to Mom Carrie Fisher

Billie Lourd is passing along The Force.

The 28-year-old Scream Queens actress posted a series of photos to her Instagram on Tuesday (May 4), otherwise known as Star Wars Day. (The reason for the day? “May the force/forth be with you.”)

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Billie Lourd

In the photos, Billie‘s baby son Kingston can be seen watching his late grandmother Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia in the original Star Wars movie series on a laptop. He can also be seen wearing a special Princess Leia baby onesie in a second photo.

See the sweet post…

“💕♏️🅰️🌱 ✝️♓️📧 4️⃣✝️♓️💕,” she captioned the post.

Carrie passed away back in December 2016 at the age of 60 after suffering a heart attack while on an airplane, and Billie regularly pays tribute online to her late mother.

Billie and Austen Rydell surprised fans when they announced Kingston‘s birth back in September 2020 after keeping her pregnancy a secret.
Just Jared on Facebook
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 01
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 02
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 03
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 04
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 05
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 06
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 07
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 08
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 09
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 10
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 11
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 12
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 13
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 14
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 15
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 16
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 17
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 18
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 19
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 20
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 21
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 22
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 23
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 24
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 25
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 26
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 27
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 28
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 29
billie lourd carrie fisher may 2021 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Billie Lourd, Carrie Fisher, Kingston Rydell, Star Wars

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Billie Eilish advocates for body positivity in British Vogue - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner grabbed dinner with this international superstar - Just Jared Jr
  • Elliot Page says he collapsed when pressured to wear a dress - TooFab
  • Camila Cabello is learning a new skill - Just Jared Jr