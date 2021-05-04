Channing Tatum Says He Only Works Out Because He's Naked in So Many of His Films

Channing Tatum is getting real about his fitness!

The 41-year-old actor visited The Kelly Clarkson Show on Tuesday (May 4) and discussed Meg Boggs‘ book Fitness for Every Body, which follows her fitness journey and road to self-acceptance.

Channing said of the book, “As someone who works out for a job, I promise you: I would not look like this unless I had to be naked in most of my movies, mostly.”

“At some point I have to get better at acting so I don’t have to be naked in all of them,” he said as Kelly laughed. “I literally get to work out as a job and it’s still hard.

Channing continued, “I can’t imagine people that have a 9-5 job, who have kids at home, where do they get the energy and the time to actually focus on themselves?”

Kelly also asked if Channing ever has cheat days, explaining that she was shocked when Dwayne Johnson visited the show and shared everything he ate on his days off from dieting.

He said, “I sometimes do,” but added that as he gets older, he looks at certain foods as extra time spent working out.

