Diddy Has Officially Changed His Name, Shares Photo as Proof!

Sean “Diddy” Combs has officially changed his name!

“Look what I just got in the mail today… 🖤💫✨⚡️IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA,” the 51-year-old entertainer captioned one photo. On another, he added, “Imma need y’all to take me seriously on this one!!! 🙏🏿 #TheLoveEra.”

Previously, Diddy‘s name was officially Sean John Combs. Now, he is going by Sean Love Combs.

Check out the photo proof that Diddy posted on his Instagram, embedded below…