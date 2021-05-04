Top Stories
Woman Who Posted Ben Affleck TikTok Explains Why She Did It

Fans Are Loving These New Harry Styles Photos!

Some Very Sad News for Lamar Odom

Tue, 04 May 2021 at 12:51 pm

Diddy Has Officially Changed His Name, Shares Photo as Proof!

Sean “Diddy” Combs has officially changed his name!

“Look what I just got in the mail today… 🖤💫✨⚡️IT’S OFFICIAL!!! WELCOME TO THE LOVE ERA,” the 51-year-old entertainer captioned one photo. On another, he added, “Imma need y’all to take me seriously on this one!!! 🙏🏿 #TheLoveEra.”

Click inside to see the new name that Sean Combs chose…

Previously, Diddy‘s name was officially Sean John Combs. Now, he is going by Sean Love Combs.

Last year, Diddy went viral for a completely different reason and you have to see the video.

Check out the photo proof that Diddy posted on his Instagram, embedded below…
