Andrew Garfield Reveals the Final Answer If He's Returning for Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man'

Woman Who Posted Ben Affleck TikTok Explains Why She Did It

Some Very Sad News for Lamar Odom

Tue, 04 May 2021 at 3:13 pm

Ellen DeGeneres Runs Errands in Her Super Expensive Car!

Ellen DeGeneres Runs Errands in Her Super Expensive Car!

Ellen DeGeneres has the coolest car!

The 63-year-old talk show host took her car for a spin while running errands on Monday (May 3) in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Ellen kept it cool in a pair of olive joggers and a gray sweatshirt, accessorizing with a gold chain and blue mask.

She grabbed coffee in her Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design Edition, a state of the art sports car with design features inspired by the 50s and 60s.

The car comes with an array of exterior colors, two-tone leather interiors, gold logos, and an exclusive heritage design plaque to reference the limited number of 992 units. It also retails for over $180,000!

Ellen has quite an eye for design and is actually hosting a new furniture design competition for HBO Max alongside Scott Foley!

