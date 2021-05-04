Every Netflix Show Cancelled in 2021 (So Far)

2020 was a terrible year for Netflix shows being cancelled as the streaming service gave the axe to 25 original shows.

For the first few months of 2021, Netflix cancelled NO television shows, much to the delight of fans. However, in April 2021, three shows were revealed to be ending.

Some fan favorite shows that have been suddenly cancelled in the past include The OA, Glow, The Society, Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj, and many more. In addition, the streaming service has also cancelled several shows after only one season.

Sound off in the comments about your thoughts about Netflix’s 2021 cancellations so far. We will keep updating this post throughout the year as more cancellations come in.

Click through the slideshow to see every Netflix show that has been cancelled so far in 2021…