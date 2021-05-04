Harry Styles Photographed in Full Police Uniform on 'My Policeman' Set!

Harry Styles was photographed on the set of his upcoming film My Policeman!

The 27-year-old entertainer and actor was photographed in a full police uniform on the set of the upcoming movie on Tuesday (May 4) in London, England.

Here’s a synopsis for the film, according to Deadline: The story takes place in the late 1990s, when the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home, triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal.

The film also stars Rupert Everett and Emma Corrin.

