Harry Styles Photographed in Full Police Uniform on 'My Policeman' Set!

Tue, 04 May 2021 at 11:39 am

Harry Styles was photographed on the set of his upcoming film My Policeman!

The 27-year-old entertainer and actor was photographed in a full police uniform on the set of the upcoming movie on Tuesday (May 4) in London, England.

Here’s a synopsis for the film, according to Deadline: The story takes place in the late 1990s, when the arrival of elderly invalid Patrick into Marion and Tom’s home, triggers the exploration of seismic events from 40 years previous: the passionate relationship between Tom and Patrick at a time when homosexuality was illegal.

The film also stars Rupert Everett and Emma Corrin.

A huge report recently emerged about what Harry will be doing in the movie and fans are so excited!

Check out the photos of Harry Styles…
