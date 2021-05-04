Top Stories
Woman Who Posted Ben Affleck TikTok Explains Why She Did It

Woman Who Posted Ben Affleck TikTok Explains Why She Did It

Fans Are Loving These New Harry Styles Photos!

Fans Are Loving These New Harry Styles Photos!

Some Very Sad News for Lamar Odom

Some Very Sad News for Lamar Odom

Tue, 04 May 2021 at 12:46 pm

How Much Is Bill Gates Worth? Net Worth Revealed!

How Much Is Bill Gates Worth? Net Worth Revealed!

Bill Gates may be making headlines at the moment for his personal life, but his professional life remains thriving.

The 65-year-old co-founder of Microsoft has amassed an incredible fortune over the years. In fact, he’s one of the richest men in the world!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bill Gates

According to Forbes, Bill Gates is the fourth richest person in the world.

Find out how much he’s worth…

As of May 4, Forbes estimates that Bill Gates is worth $130.1 billion dollars.

He also maintains the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with his now ex Melinda, the largest private charity foundation in the world, which pledged $300 million to aiding in fighting the pandemic last year.

He only owns over 1% of shares in Microsoft at this point, and is invested in a mixture of stocks and assets. He’s donated $35.8 billion worth of the stock to the Gates Foundation. He also stepped down as a board member of the company last year.

Bill Gates ranks No. 4 among the 2021 Billionaires list, No. 2 on last year’s Forbes 400, and No. 7 in 2018′s Powerful People list.

Find out how much one mogul with her own media company is now worth!
Just Jared on Facebook
bill gates may 2021 01
bill gates may 2021 02
bill gates may 2021 03
bill gates may 2021 04
bill gates may 2021 05
bill gates may 2021 06
bill gates may 2021 07
bill gates may 2021 08
bill gates may 2021 09
bill gates may 2021 10
bill gates may 2021 11
bill gates may 2021 12
bill gates may 2021 13
bill gates may 2021 14
bill gates may 2021 15
bill gates may 2021 16
bill gates may 2021 17
bill gates may 2021 18
bill gates may 2021 19
bill gates may 2021 20
bill gates may 2021 21
bill gates may 2021 22
bill gates may 2021 23
bill gates may 2021 24
bill gates may 2021 25
bill gates may 2021 26
bill gates may 2021 27
bill gates may 2021 28
bill gates may 2021 29
bill gates may 2021 30

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Bill Gates

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Billie Eilish advocates for body positivity in British Vogue - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner grabbed dinner with this international superstar - Just Jared Jr
  • Elliot Page says he collapsed when pressured to wear a dress - TooFab
  • Camila Cabello is learning a new skill - Just Jared Jr