How Much Is Bill Gates Worth? Net Worth Revealed!

Bill Gates may be making headlines at the moment for his personal life, but his professional life remains thriving.

The 65-year-old co-founder of Microsoft has amassed an incredible fortune over the years. In fact, he’s one of the richest men in the world!

According to Forbes, Bill Gates is the fourth richest person in the world.

As of May 4, Forbes estimates that Bill Gates is worth $130.1 billion dollars.

He also maintains the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation with his now ex Melinda, the largest private charity foundation in the world, which pledged $300 million to aiding in fighting the pandemic last year.

He only owns over 1% of shares in Microsoft at this point, and is invested in a mixture of stocks and assets. He’s donated $35.8 billion worth of the stock to the Gates Foundation. He also stepped down as a board member of the company last year.

Bill Gates ranks No. 4 among the 2021 Billionaires list, No. 2 on last year’s Forbes 400, and No. 7 in 2018′s Powerful People list.

