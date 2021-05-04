Jennifer Garner Has Animated Chat During Morning Coffee Run with a Friend

Jennifer Garner grabs coffee and chats with a friend on Monday (May 3) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 49-year-old Yes Day actress was spotted having an animated talk with her pal during their coffee run.

Jennifer kept it casual in a pair of black sweatpants and a navy sweatshirt with grey sneakers. She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses.

A few days ago, Jennifer was seen with her ex-husband Ben Affleck while attending their son Samuel‘s swim class. The pair were spotted watching the class through the fence of the park alongside the other parents.

A costume designer from 13 Going on 30 recently confirmed that there’s an easter egg from the film in Jennifer‘s new movie, Yes Day. Check out the video!

Click through the gallery for more photos…