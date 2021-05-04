Top Stories
Tue, 04 May 2021 at 2:42 pm

Jennifer Garner Has Animated Chat During Morning Coffee Run with a Friend

Jennifer Garner grabs coffee and chats with a friend on Monday (May 3) in Brentwood, Calif.

The 49-year-old Yes Day actress was spotted having an animated talk with her pal during their coffee run.

Jennifer kept it casual in a pair of black sweatpants and a navy sweatshirt with grey sneakers. She accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses.

A few days ago, Jennifer was seen with her ex-husband Ben Affleck while attending their son Samuel‘s swim class. The pair were spotted watching the class through the fence of the park alongside the other parents.

A costume designer from 13 Going on 30 recently confirmed that there’s an easter egg from the film in Jennifer‘s new movie, Yes Day. Check out the video!

Photos: Backgrid
