Justin Bieber Shows Off New Hairstyle at Dinner with Hailey

Justin Bieber puts his dreadlocks into a hair-tie while stepping out for dinner with his wife Hailey on Monday (May 3) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The married couple was seen having dinner at the popular restaurant Craig’s.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Justin Bieber

Justin was dressed in an over-sized red sweatshirt, jeans, white sneakers, red sunglasses and a bandana around his head. Hailey wore a beige jacket with a matching dress underneath.

Over the weekend, Justin and Hailey were spotted together in Miami during a quick trip out of town.

Justin has been sending his new Drew House-branded Crocs to his celeb friends and one huge star had a savage reaction after receiving them.

10+ pictures inside of Justin and Hailey Bieber out for dinner together…