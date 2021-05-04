Top Stories
Woman Who Posted Ben Affleck TikTok Explains Why She Did It

Fans Are Loving These New Harry Styles Photos!

Some Very Sad News for Lamar Odom

Tue, 04 May 2021 at 11:25 am

Kelly Osbourne Reveals She's Estranged From Sister Aimee

Kelly Osbourne revealed that she and her older sister, Aimee, are not on speaking terms.

The 36-year-old red carpet host made an appearance on the “Armchair Expert” podcast and revealed the info.

“We don’t talk,” Kelly told Dax Shepard. “We’re just really different. She doesn’t understand me and I don’t understand her.”

Aimee previously spoke out about not speaking to her siblings.

“I wouldn’t say there is an ease between us, but there is an acceptance. Do we socialise? No.” she told The Independent back in 2015.

Aimee previously explained why she was never featured on the family’s MTV reality show The Osbournes. Aimee actually left her parents’ home at the age of 16 and mom Sharon explained why.
