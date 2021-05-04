Kendall Jenner Bares Her Midriff While Out for Dinner

Kendall Jenner is putting her slim figure on display.

The 25-year-old model was spotted in a midriff-baring outfit while out for dinner on Monday night (May 3) in Malibu, Calif.

Kendall joined some friends while dining at the popular sushi restaurant Nobu. It has been one of the best places to spot celebs throughout the last year and Kendall‘s older sister Kourtney Kardashian is there multiple times a week these days.

Speaking of Kendall and Kourtney, you have to see the hilarious prank call video they made together the other day.

As part of Kourtney‘s Poosh video series on YouTube, she got together with Kendall to play a game of truth or dare. The two of them ended up pulling some hilarious pranks on their family members, some of whom were very unsuspecting.