Tue, 04 May 2021 at 2:37 pm

Kristen Stewart Looks Sporty While Visiting a Friend in LA

Kristen Stewart Looks Sporty While Visiting a Friend in LA

Kristen Stewart looks like she’s ready for a workout.

The 31-year-old Twilight actress was spotted visiting with a friend and chatting on Monday (May 3) in Los Feliz, Calif.

Kristen was seen dressed in Adidas leggings and a zip-up hoodie during her chat outside with her pal.

There is some exciting news on the horizon: it was just announced that Kristen Stewart is going to star in a major sci-fi thriller. Get the details!

Kristen Stewart was recently spotted holding hands with girlfriend Dylan Meyer as they left Little Dom’s restaurant after lunch with friends last month. See all the cute photos!

In honor of Kristen‘s birthday, Dylan wrote a super sweet message to her on Instagram. Check it out here!
