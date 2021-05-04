LeAnn Rimes & Eddie Cibrian Went On a Beach Vacation for Their 10th Wedding Anniversary!

LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian have been married for 10 years now and they went on vacation last week to celebrate their anniversary!

The 38-year-old country singer and the 47-year-old actor went to a sunny location to sit on the beach and get in some relaxation time in paradise.

“We 🥃 tequila’d! We 🌞 sunned! We Cabo’d! 🇲🇽,” LeAnn wrote on Instagram about her trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

On their anniversary on April 22, LeAnn posted an emotional message on her page to commemorate the occasion.

“Happy Anniversary, my LovE! I am so blessed to be able to share this life with you and the boys,” LeAnn said. “Thank you for being the safe place to finally rest my heart. Without you, my journey of expansion and self discovery, my homecoming back to my own wholeness may have never happened. Thank you for holding a space for ALL of me to be expressed and seen, even if I, myself am still sometimes waking up to all of who you know me to be. You are the biggest cheerleader in my life, my greatest admirer and I yours. Thank you for loving me! I look forward to our continued journey, one of adventure, growth and lots and lots of joy! I LovE you! 💕”

Eddie shared a throwback photo of them from their youth and said, “🎶Started from the 90’s now we’re here🎶…Thank you for saying “I Do” to this very tan boy rocking a very tight white tank top over a blousey shirt 😬 What a ride…10 years and still smiling baby 🥰Happy Anniversary, @leannrimes ❤️❤️❤️.”

