Tue, 04 May 2021 at 9:55 am

Lily James as Pamela Anderson - First Look Photos!

Lily James as Pamela Anderson - First Look Photos!

Get your very first look at Lily James as Pamela Anderson!

The 32-year-old actress was photographed on the set of Pam & Tommy on Monday (May 3) in Los Angeles.

If you don’t know, Lily signed on to play the Baywatch icon in Hulu’s new limited series opposite Sebastian Stan, who will play her former husband Tommy Lee.

Pamela Anderson

According to Deadline, the show will have a “big focus on their relationship going back to their whirlwind romance that started with them marrying after only knowing each other for 96 hours in 1995.” The show will also focus on their leaked sex tape, made on their honeymoon.

If you missed it, Lily finally broke her silence this week on one of her biggest controversies of 2020.
