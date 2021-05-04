Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Andre Gray!

Little Mix‘s Leigh-Anne Pinnock has some big news: she’s pregnant!

The 29-year-old entertainer announced that she and her fiance, soccer player Andre Gray, are expecting their first child this year.

Leigh-Anne posted a maternity photo shoot to her Instagram to announce the news.

“We’ve dreamed about this moment for so long and we can’t believe the dream is finally coming true… we can’t wait to meet you. ❤️😍,” she captioned the series of stunning photos, which you can check out on her Instagram.

Leigh-Anne was just photographed a few days ago, and no one had any idea she was pregnant!

Congratulations to Leigh-Anne and Andre on the news that they are expecting their first child together!

Check out photos of the couple in the gallery of this post…