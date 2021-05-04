Madonna & Boyfriend Ahlamalik Williams Support Her Son David at His Soccer Game in LA

Top Stories
Madonna and Ahlamalik Williams are enjoying a day out together.

The 62-year-old “This Used to Be My Playground” superstar and the 26-year-old dancer were spotted alongside Madonna‘s entire family to support her 15-year-old son David Banda at his soccer game on Sunday (May 2) in Los Angeles.

The couple was spotted hand-in-hand as the two made their way out to the game together.

Madonna wore a black cowboy hat with a whale on it, accompanied by an all-white outfit. She also wore a ton of gold jewelry around her neck, as well as the jewel-encrusted grill across her teeth.

The “True Blue” singer also turned heads days ago in an all-blue suit look while out to dinner with some friends.

The two were first linked after being seen stepping out together back in September of 2019 after Madonna‘s first few Madame X Tour shows in New York City.

Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes recently opened up about her famous ex-boyfriend.
