Meghan Markle Is Publishing a Children's Book!

Surprise! Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has authored a children’s book, “The Bench,” and it will be released next month! Stay tuned for a pre-order link when it becomes available.

The book is about a “special bond between father and son—as seen through a mother’s eyes. Inspired by her own husband and son, The Duchess of Sussex’s debut touchingly captures the evolving and expanding relationship between fathers and sons and reminds us of the many ways that love can take shape and be expressed in a modern family.”

“The Bench started as a poem I wrote for my husband on Father’s Day, the month after Archie was born,” she said in a statement. “[Illustrator Christian Robinson] layered in beautiful and ethereal watercolor illustrations that capture the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life/ This representation was particularly important to me, and Christian and I worked closely to depict this special bond through an inclusive lens. My hope is that The Bench resonates with every family, no matter the makeup, as much as it does with mine.”

“Meghan’s touching text explores the relationship between fathers and sons and undeniably tugs at the heartstrings that parents and caregivers feel,” Mallory Loehr, EVP & Publisher, Random House Books for Young Readers Group, added. “Christian’s art beautifully matches the tender emotion of Meghan’s words, and every spread is infused with a vibrant sense of joy and love. The Bench is timeless—it feels destined to become one of those books that people will be reading for generations to come.”

The book will be available for purchase on June 8, 2021, which may be close to another big day for the former senior royals.