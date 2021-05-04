Men Who Stole Lady Gaga's Dogs Did Not Know They Belonged to Her - New Details Revealed

More details about the men arrested for kidnapping Lady Gaga‘s French Bulldogs have been revealed.

If you don’t know, last week, five people were arrested in connection with the dognapping.

Three of the five people arrested were the ones who were involved in the actual dognapping and shooting of Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer. One of the five people is the father of one of the alleged dognappers. The woman who returned the dogs was the fifth person arrested. She is the girlfriend of the father.



A felony complaint was just filed against James Jackson, 18, Jaylin White, 19, and Lafayette Whaley, 27, and new details are emerging. The complaint, filed by prosecutors, state that the men were actually hunting for French Bulldogs that night because they knew they could be worth thousands.

According to the complaint, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court, the suspects had no idea the dogs belonged to Gaga.

They allegedly stalked Ryan until he went down a deserted side street. Jackson and White attacked him and grabbed Koji and Gustav. Jackson then shot Ryan with a semiautomatic gun.

Harold White, the father of Jaylin, became involved to help his son avoid arrest. Harold‘s girlfriend, Jennifer McBride, was the person who returned the dogs to the police.

They are due in court on May 11.

