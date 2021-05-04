Paris Hilton's 'Stop Being Poor' Shirt Was Never Real

Paris Hilton is surprising more than a few people.

The 40-year-old socialite and entrepreneur posted a TikTok on Monday (May 3) addressing a famous photo of herself wearing a “Stop Being Poor” shirt. The only thing? That shirt was never real to begin with – it’s Photoshopped.

“So there’s this photo online of me. I’m sure you’ve seen it,” she said while showing the photo in the background.

“I never wore that shirt. This was completely Photoshopped. Everyone thinks it’s real.”

The white tank actually features a much different phrase: “Stop being desperate.”

“This is what it really said,” she revealed of the shirt, which she wore with a maxi skirt for sister Nicky Hilton‘s clothing line launch in Las Vegas in 2005.

“Don’t believe everything you read,” she cautioned. Click here to watch!

Paris Hilton has been speaking out a lot lately.

She also reflected on the aftermath of her sex tape, released by her ex-boyfriend Rick Salomon in 2004.