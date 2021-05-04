Pink Reacts to News of Receiving Icon Award at Billboard Music Awards 2021

Pink is reacting to a huge honor!

The 41-year-old “So What” entertainer was selected to receive the Icon Award at the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards.

She is the 10th artist to receive the Icon Award, and at 41, she is also the youngest, following acts like Cher, Celine Dion and Janet Jackson.

Here’s what she said…

“As a little girl, I always dreamed about being a singer and sharing my love of music with the world. Years later, to receive the Billboard Music Awards Icon Award is hard to fathom! I feel so honored to join the ranks of music idols like Cher, Garth Brooks, Janet Jackson and Stevie Wonder. It’s a true ‘pinch me’ moment and I feel humbled and blessed,” she said in a statement.

In addition, Pink will perform at the ceremony, marking her first performance at the BBMAs in five years.

The Icon Award “recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself.”

