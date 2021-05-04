Ray Reyes Dead - Menudo Singer Passes Away at 51

Ray Reyes, best known for being a member of the group Menudo, has sadly died at the age of 51.

The death was announced over the weekend in a Facebook post by Ray‘s brother Raul, though he did not confirm the cause of death.

“Dear Friends, Family and FANS. With enormous pain in my soul I inform you, that my beloved Brother Ray Reyes passed away,” Raul wrote in the post. “I beg you to give us the space to digest all this situation and please pray for our family, especially my mother who is delicate. I also ask you to never forget your legacy, Today more than ever we need to unite, never leave to express the love and affection they feel for their neighbor.. This is one more teaching of the universe!”

It was reported by Primera Hora that the cause of death was a “massive heart attack.”

Ray joined Menudo back in 1983 when he was just 13 and he was part of the group when it began to rise in popularity. He was in the group at the same time as Ricky Martin.

