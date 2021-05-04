Top Stories
Woman Who Posted Ben Affleck TikTok Explains Why She Did It

Fans Are Loving These New Harry Styles Photos!

Some Very Sad News for Lamar Odom

Tue, 04 May 2021 at 10:15 am

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Sexually Explicit Text His Mom Accidentally Sent to His Brother (& Ryan Insists It's Not a Joke!)

Ryan Reynolds Reveals the Sexually Explicit Text His Mom Accidentally Sent to His Brother (& Ryan Insists It's Not a Joke!)

Ryan Reynolds released a new promo spot for two of his companies, Aviation Gin and Mint Mobile, to warn against drinking and texting.

In the commercial, Ryan joked that his mom Tammy accidentally sent his brother a sexually explicit text after drinking half of a gin and tonic. In the caption of the video that Ryan posted on Twitter, he insisted he was not joking and that this actually happened! Ryan is known for joking around online, so perhaps the joke’s on us.

“My mom literally sent that text to my brother. Not kidding. Be careful out there…,” Ryan wrote.

Click inside to see the sexually explicit text Ryan Reynolds says his mom sent to his brother after drinking…

You can click through the gallery to read the exact text message that Ryan’s mom allegedly sent his brother!

Check out the full commercial embedded below.
ryan reynolds mom text 01
ryan reynolds mom text 02
ryan reynolds mom text 03

