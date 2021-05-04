Seth Rogen Rocks a Mullet on the Set of 'Pam & Tommy'

Seth Rogen looks so different on the set of Pam & Tommy!

The 39-year-old actor was spotted with a mullet on the set of the upcoming series on Tuesday (May 4) in Los Angeles.

Seth wore a blue and red striped shirt and denim shorts as he wheeled around a shopping cart.

The Hulu show stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as rockstar couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and will follow the scandal of when their sex tape from their honeymoon was stolen and leaked to the public.

Pamela and Tommy are reportedly not involved in the project, though an insider told Deadline, “they are aware since the project has been in development since earlier this year when James was first brought on to play Anderson.”

Seth is set to play the man who stole the tape and ultimately sold it to Vivid Entertainment and is also producing the series.

