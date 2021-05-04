Top Stories
Andrew Garfield Reveals the Final Answer If He's Returning for Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man'

Andrew Garfield Reveals the Final Answer If He's Returning for Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man'

Woman Who Posted Ben Affleck TikTok Explains Why She Did It

Woman Who Posted Ben Affleck TikTok Explains Why She Did It

Some Very Sad News for Lamar Odom

Some Very Sad News for Lamar Odom

Tue, 04 May 2021 at 2:01 pm

Seth Rogen Rocks a Mullet on the Set of 'Pam & Tommy'

Seth Rogen Rocks a Mullet on the Set of 'Pam & Tommy'

Seth Rogen looks so different on the set of Pam & Tommy!

The 39-year-old actor was spotted with a mullet on the set of the upcoming series on Tuesday (May 4) in Los Angeles.

Seth wore a blue and red striped shirt and denim shorts as he wheeled around a shopping cart.

The Hulu show stars Lily James and Sebastian Stan as rockstar couple Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee and will follow the scandal of when their sex tape from their honeymoon was stolen and leaked to the public.

Pamela and Tommy are reportedly not involved in the project, though an insider told Deadline, “they are aware since the project has been in development since earlier this year when James was first brought on to play Anderson.”

Seth is set to play the man who stole the tape and ultimately sold it to Vivid Entertainment and is also producing the series.

Lily James was actually spotted filming the show a few days ago. Check out photos of her as Pamela Anderson here!

Just Jared on Facebook
seth rogen pam and tommy set 01
seth rogen pam and tommy set 02
seth rogen pam and tommy set 03
seth rogen pam and tommy set 04

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Seth Rogen

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Billie Eilish advocates for body positivity in British Vogue - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner grabbed dinner with this international superstar - Just Jared Jr
  • Elliot Page says he collapsed when pressured to wear a dress - TooFab
  • Camila Cabello is learning a new skill - Just Jared Jr