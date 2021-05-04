Shailene Woodley Has a Passionate Affair in 'The Last Letter From Your Lover' Trailer - Watch Here!

Netflix has dropped the trailer for Shailene Woodley‘s new film, The Last Letter From Your Lover!

Here’s a summary of the movie: A pair of interwoven stories set in the present and past, Ellie Haworth (Felicity Jones), an ambitious journalist who discovers a trove of secret love letters from 1965 and becomes determined to solve the mystery of the forbidden affair at their center.

As she uncovers the story behind Jennifer Stirling (Shailene Woodley), the wife of a wealthy industrialist, and Anthony O’Hare (Callum Turner) the financial journalist assigned to cover him, a love story of Ellie’s own begins to unfold with the assistance of an earnest and endearing archivist (Nabhaan Rizwan) who helps her track down more letters.

The movie is based off of Jojo Moyes‘ novel of the same name and is set to premiere July 23, 2021.

