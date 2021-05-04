Tallulah Willis & Dillon Buss Are Engaged - See the Ring!

Top Stories
Tue, 04 May 2021 at 5:20 pm

Tallulah Willis and Dillon Buss are engaged!

The 27-year-old daughter of Bruce Willis and Demi Moore confirmed the happy news of her engagement to the 31-year-old artist and director on Tuesday (May 4) on social media.

“with absolute most certainty,” she captioned photos of the proposal.

“HANDS STILL SHAKIN’ — MOMS SPAGHETTI — I’m FIANCÉNCHED,” she excitedly captioned a video of herself showing off her massive new bling.

“I can finally call you my fiancé. Love you forever Buuski Lu, you are my best friend ❤️ #maythefourthbewithus,” he wrote on his own Instagram.

“I love these crazy kids. Congratulations @dillonbuss and @buuski I love you both so immensely and I am so excited for you. 💍💍 💍💍💍 💍💍,” sister Rumer Willis wrote on her Instagram.

Sister Scout Willis also voiced her support, writing: “I’m so buoyed by this JOYOUS LOVE CELEBRATION!!!! HIP HIP HURRAY!!!!! @buuski @dillonbuss today is a blessing because of your love! 5/4/21 💍 Welcome the first official WILLIS BROTHER 😭😭😭.”

The two first showed up as a couple on Instagram back in February of 2020. Congrats to the couple!

