Teen Mom 2's Chelsea Houska Reveals the Real Reason Why She Left the Show

Chelsea Houska, now Chelsea DeBoer, left Teen Mom 2 back in November after starring on the MTV reality show for almost 10 years.

Now, she’s speaking out about why she decided to leave despite being one of the fan favorite moms on the program.

Click inside to find out why…

“There just came a point — and I think it was a buildup almost — this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore,” Chelsea, now 29, told E! News. Chelsea has an 11-year-old daughter Aubree, who she gave birth to in 2009 when she was a teenager. She’s now married to Cole DeBoer and has two more kids, Watson, 4, and Layne, 2.

“There were conversations that Aubree and I were having from time to time, and there came a point where I was just worried because I don’t want her to ever be like, she can’t tell me things because it’s going to be aired to millions of people or whatever,” she said.

“I just feel like our family has gotten so much closer and we have a lot of land out here to explore,” she added. “It’s just been a lot of cool opportunities and things just seem to be in such a good place these days.”