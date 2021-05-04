Two Original 'The Flash' Stars Are Leaving The Show After Seven Seasons

The Flash just announced that two of their original stars will be leaving the series after seven seasons.

Tom Cavanagh and Carlos Valdes will be exiting their roles on the superhero series, Deadline reports.

For Carlos, who stars as Cisco Ramon, will say goodbye to the series at the end of the current season with an appearance in the finale.

However, for Tom, who has been playing Eobard Thawne/Reverse-Flash plus many versions of Harrison Wells, he’s already left.

Tom was set to actually leave last season, however, the pandemic hit and delayed his big exit. This resulted in season six storylines that Tom was a part of being included in the beginning of season seven.

He was credited as a recurring guest star then, instead of a series regular. His final appearance this season is being kept a surprise.

“Tom and Carlos have been an integral part of our show for seven seasons, and will be greatly missed,” The Flash executive producer/showrunner Eric Wallace shared said in a statement. “Both are incredible talents who created beloved characters that fans and audiences around the world have come to love. Which is why we are happily keeping the door open for return appearances.”

