Andrew Garfield Reveals the Final Answer If He's Returning for Tom Holland's 'Spider-Man'

Woman Who Posted Ben Affleck TikTok Explains Why She Did It

Some Very Sad News for Lamar Odom

Tue, 04 May 2021 at 4:43 pm

Tyler Hoechlin Spotted In a Retro Superman Suit In New 'Superman & Lois' Photos!

Tyler Hoechlin‘s Superman suit is looking quite different on the set of Superman & Lois on Tuesday (May 4) in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The 33-year-old actor was spotted filming new scenes for upcoming episodes with his co-star Bitsie Tulloch.

Tyler‘s new suit looks like a throwback to the earlier days of Superman, but there are two big notable differences…

Click inside to find out more and see more photos…

The differences that can be seen are the logo on the chest, which features a black background, and the fact that he’s not wearing a yellow belt.

See how this suit compares to his other super suit!

Superman & Lois is currently on a hiatus on The CW, but it will be back with new episodes in just two weeks. The show will return on Tuesday, May 18th, with the sixth episode of the season.

If you missed it, the series premiere was one of the top five most streamed CW shows and it has already been renewed for a second season!

Click through the gallery to see 20+ photos of the retro suit…
Photos: BackGrid USA
Posted to: elizabeth tulloch, Superman & Lois, Tyler Hoechlin

Getty Images
