Tyler Hoechlin Spotted In a Retro Superman Suit In New 'Superman & Lois' Photos!

Tyler Hoechlin‘s Superman suit is looking quite different on the set of Superman & Lois on Tuesday (May 4) in Vancouver, British Columbia.

The 33-year-old actor was spotted filming new scenes for upcoming episodes with his co-star Bitsie Tulloch.

Tyler‘s new suit looks like a throwback to the earlier days of Superman, but there are two big notable differences…

The differences that can be seen are the logo on the chest, which features a black background, and the fact that he’s not wearing a yellow belt.

Superman & Lois is currently on a hiatus on The CW, but it will be back with new episodes in just two weeks. The show will return on Tuesday, May 18th, with the sixth episode of the season.

If you missed it, the series premiere was one of the top five most streamed CW shows and it has already been renewed for a second season!

