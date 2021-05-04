Uma Thurman Films Her Upcoming Apple TV+ Series in NYC's Central Park

Uma Thurman is spotted taking a break on the set of her new Apple TV+ series Suspicion on Monday (May 3) in in Manhattan’s Central Park in New York City.

Uma kept warm in a navy buffy and blue beanie during the shoot and paired the look with brown boots.

She was seen chatting with someone over the phone during her down time.

Here’s a summary of the show from Variety: The series is about the kidnapping of the son of a prominent American businesswoman (Thurman). Twenty-one year-old Leo’s abduction from a large, upmarket hotel in central New York is captured on video and goes viral.

Swiftly, four British citizens staying at the hotel become the prime suspects. But are they guilty of anymore than being in the wrong place at the wrong time?

The series is an adaptation of the Israeli show False Flag which debuted in 2015.

Last year, Uma gave her daughter Maya Hawke a haircut in quarantine!