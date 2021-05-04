Top Stories
Tue, 04 May 2021 at 1:50 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Showed Off Her Desert Style During a Weekend Retreat!

Vanessa Hudgens and her Caliwater business partner Oliver Trevena hosted a star-studded retreat in the desert this past weekend to celebrate the launch of their new business!

The Caliwater Escape was held in Joshua Tree at the Mojave Moon Ranch from April 30 through May 2 to mark the launch of the new cactus water beverage.

Vanessa wrote a bunch of great outfits throughout the weekend, putting her desert style on display. Since there won’t be Coachella this year, we love that she still got to show off her fun festival style!

Caliwater has partnered with the national campaign, No Kid Hungry in their fight to end childhood hunger and has pledged to donate $1 million by April 2022.

Click inside to see all of the outfits that Vanessa Hudgens wore during the weekend…

Credit: Vivien Killilea; Photos: Getty
