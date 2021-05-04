Vivica A. Fox Has a Message for Khloe Kardashian: 'Stop Being a Doormat' for Tristan Thompson

Actress Vivica A. Fox is sending Khloe Kardashian a message.

During the latest episode of “Cocktails With Queens,” the women went in on Tristan for rumors of cheating on Khloe.

Click inside to find out what Vivica A. Fox said…

Vivica in particular had a lot to say to Khloe, including, “It’s time for Khloé to stop being a damn doormat for Tristan.”

“First of all, you are a Kardashian, girl. I’m sure it’s plenty of brothers lining up. They all just wanna take a trip, you know what I mean… At this point, do you really want this kind of man to be a parental father figure to your children? The fact that he can’t even respect mama? What foundation are you on, period?” she said.

There have been many rumors over the years about Tristan‘s infidelity including with Kylie Jenner‘s former BFF Jordyn Woods (who took a lie detector test to prove her side of things), and even the flame of one of Khloe‘s famous exes.