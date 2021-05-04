Woman Who Posted Ben Affleck TikTok Explains Why She Did It, Doesn't Want Him Labeled a 'Creep'

TikTok user Nivine Jay posted a video that went nearly-instantly viral on her account yesterday and if you don’t know, we’ll fill you in.

In the video, she shared that she matched with Ben Affleck on Raya, but unmatched with him because she thought it was a fake account. He then DM’d her on Instagram with a video saying it was actually him.

Click inside for what Nivine Jay said about the video…

Nivine did not intend for Ben to come off poorly at all when posting the video, she said in a statement to E! News.

“I’m seeing a lot of comments calling him a creep and l don’t think that’s fair. l wasn’t making fun of him in the video,” Nivine said. “l was making fun of myself for thinking he was a catfish and it was just supposed to be funny.”

You can check out the video of the direct message that Ben Affleck sent to Nivine right here.