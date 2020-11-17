Top Stories
Tue, 17 November 2020

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Was Originally About 10 Minutes Long & Explicit!

Taylor Swift's 'All Too Well' Was Originally About 10 Minutes Long & Explicit!

Taylor Swift is revealing some incredible new details about a fan-favorite song.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter opened up about her Red song “All Too Well” during Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Albums podcast.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Taylor Swift

“The first song that was written was ‘All Too Well.’ It was a day when I was just like a broken human walking into rehearsal just feeling terrible about what was going on in my personal life,” she explained during the podcast.

“I just started singing and riffing and ad-libbing this song that basically was ‘All Too Well’…it literally just was that song, but it had probably seven extra verses,” she revealed.

“And it included the F-word, and basically I remember my sound guy was like ‘hey, I burned a CD of that thing you were doing in case you want it.’ And I was like ‘Sure.’ I ended up taking it home and listening to it, and I was like, ‘I actually really like this, but it definitely is like 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down, so I’m going to call [collaborator] Liz Rose.’”

She also recently revealed the story behind one of her new folklore songs.

Posted to Music, Taylor Swift
Photos: Getty
0
Tue, 17 November 2020

Harry Styles' Mom Weighs In on His Iconic 'Vogue' Cover

Harry Styles' Mom Weighs In on His Iconic 'Vogue' Cover

Harry Styles‘ mom Anne Twist is speaking out about her son’s iconic Vogue magazine cover, where he wears a Gucci gown on the cover.

On a UK morning talk show, the host Lorraine said she believes you should be able to “wear whatever you like.”

Anne responded, “Absolutely.” She also explained that she used to encourage “fancy dress” with Harry and his sister, Gemma Styles. “I think maybe I had something to do with it,” Anne said, “because I was always a big fan of doing fancy dress with them when they were smaller, which [Gemma] hated, but Harry always embraced.”

“Who doesn’t love playing dress-up” Anne added.

Find out who defended Harry when the cover was criticized by a conservative commentator.

Posted to Harry Styles
Photos: Getty
0
Tue, 17 November 2020

Conan O'Brien Is Ending TBS Late Night Talk Show, Heading to HBO Max for Weekly Variety Show!

Conan O'Brien Is Ending TBS Late Night Talk Show, Heading to HBO Max for Weekly Variety Show!

Conan O’Brien is ending his talk show Conan on TBS and moving over to a weekly variety show format with HBO Max!

“In 1993 Johnny Carson gave me the best advice of my career: ‘As soon as possible, get to a streaming platform.’ I’m thrilled that I get to continue doing whatever the hell it is I do on HBO Max, and I look forward to a free subscription,” Conan said in a statement (via Deadline).

This will be the first time in 28 years that Conan is not fronting a late night talk show.

“28 years is a monumental achievement in late-night television,” Brett Weitz, General Manager for TNT, TBS and truTV said in a statement. “We’re incredibly proud of the groundbreaking work that Conan and his team have accomplished during the 10 years at TBS and are so glad that we will continue to have his presence on our air with the ‘Conan Without Borders’ specials. We celebrate his success and are glad to see it grow across our WarnerMedia family.”

This news comes just a few weeks after some bad news from the late night set.

Posted to Conan O'Brien
Photos: Getty
0

From Our Friends

Photo:Getty
Phil Collins' Battle with Ex-Wife Is Getting Even Messier
Phil Collins is in the middle of a legal battle with his ex-wife and things are starting to get even messier than they already were. You might have heard how he was kicking her out of their Florida house after learning that she remarried over the summer, but now she's claiming she owns half of the home. Find out what happened next...
Read more here »
Tue, 17 November 2020

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Celebrity of 2020? Vote Now!

Who Is Your Choice for Sexiest Celebrity of 2020? Vote Now!

People magazine’s Sexiest Man Alive should be revealed any day now and we want to know from the fans…who is YOUR choice for the sexiest celeb of 2020?!

Each year, there are so many amazing options and truly, it’s hard to choose!

We’ve compiled a list of some of the sexiest celebs and most popular male celebs on Just Jared and we’re letting the fans choose.

Last year, People magazine named John Legend the Sexiest Man Alive, and we can’t wait to find who they name for their 2020 choice.

This poll will be open until Tuesday (December 1) at 11:30 am ET. Voting is unlimited, so you can vote as many times as you want until then! Please note: The results of this poll have nothing to do with the People magazine choice for Sexiest Man Alive.


Posted to Poll, Polls
Photos: Getty
0
Tue, 17 November 2020

Twitter Adds New Disappearing Tweet Feature - What Are Fleets & How to Use?

Twitter Adds New Disappearing Tweet Feature - What Are Fleets & How to Use?

Twitter is expanding their product with a new update.

Fleets, introduced on Tuesday (November 17), are disappearing messages that vanish after 24 hours similar to Instagram Stories.

The name refers to the “fleeting” nature of a thought or expression, will roll out to all iPhone and Android users globally over the coming days, according to the company.

“Through our tests in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, we learned Fleets helped people feel more comfortable joining the conversation – we saw people with Fleets talk more on Twitter. Those new to Twitter found Fleets to be an easier way to share what’s on their mind. Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings. These are early findings from our tests and we’re excited to learn more about how Fleets are used by you,” the company reported.

Fleets can be text, reactions to Tweets, photos or videos, with background and text customization options.

To share a Tweet in a Fleet, tap the “Share” icon at the bottom of the Tweet and then tap, “Share in Fleet.” Then, add text and/or emojis. Stickers and live broadcasting will soon be available in Fleets as well.

An influencer just went off on social media about a recent platform update.

Posted to Fleets, Twitter
Photos: Getty
0

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The basketball hoop from Kobe Bryant's childhood home is up for auction - TMZ
  • Joey King has revealed some big Kissing Booth 3 news - Just Jared Jr
  • President Trump concedes, then backtracks - TooFab
  • This 21-year-old actress finally got her license - Just Jared Jr
Tue, 17 November 2020

Ariana Grande Becomes a Fembot in Video for Explicit Song '34+35' - Watch!

Ariana Grande Becomes a Fembot in Video for Explicit Song '34+35' - Watch!

Ariana Grande is putting in the work in her latest music video!

The 27-year-old positions singer just dropped the music video for her latest single, “34+35,” on Tuesday (November 17).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

In the video, Ariana gets to work as a scientist creating a cyborg version of herself, which in turn transforms Ari into an Austin Powers-like fembot.

Can you stay up all night? F–k me ’til the daylight / Thirty-four, thirty-five,” she teases on the flirty track.

Means I wanna sixty-nine with ya, no s–t / Math class, never was good,” she reveals of the song’s sexual meaning at the end.

“I’ve been very nervous about ’34+35,’ ’cause I don’t want it to distract from the rest from the album, but I do love it and sonically it’s one of my favorite things we’ve ever done,” she previously said in an interview.

The music video was directed by Director X, who also directed Demi Lovato‘s “Commander in Chief” and Future and Drake‘s “Life is Good” this year.

Positions just debuted on the Billboard charts – find out how it’s doing!

Click inside to watch the video and read the lyrics…More Here! »

Posted to Ariana Grande, Music, Video
0
Tue, 17 November 2020

Grey's Anatomy's Isaiah Washington Slams Katherine Heigl, 13 Years After She Called Him Out for Using Homophobic Slur

Grey's Anatomy's Isaiah Washington Slams Katherine Heigl, 13 Years After She Called Him Out for Using Homophobic Slur

Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey’s Anatomy back in 2007 for using a homophobic slur, and now, 13 years later, he is calling out his former co-star, Katherine Heigl.

In the Golden Globes press room back in 2007, Washington famously addressed the rumor that he used a derogatory term and said, “No, I did not call T.R. [Knight] a f—-t. Never happened, never happened.”

Katherine slammed Washington at the time, saying, “I’m going to be really honest right now, he needs to just not speak in public. Period. I’m sorry, that did not need to be said, I’m not okay with it.”

Well, on Monday (November 16), Washington tweeted a photo of Katherine with the caption, “This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again. The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech.”

He then continued to tweet out more and more about the incident.

Click inside to see everything that Isaiah Washington tweeted about Katherine Heigl…More Here! »

Posted to Extended, Greys Anatomy, Isaiah Washington, Katherine Heigl
Photos: Getty
0
12345Next » 