Taylor Swift is revealing some incredible new details about a fan-favorite song.

The 30-year-old singer-songwriter opened up about her Red song “All Too Well” during Rolling Stone‘s 500 Greatest Albums podcast.

“The first song that was written was ‘All Too Well.’ It was a day when I was just like a broken human walking into rehearsal just feeling terrible about what was going on in my personal life,” she explained during the podcast.

“I just started singing and riffing and ad-libbing this song that basically was ‘All Too Well’…it literally just was that song, but it had probably seven extra verses,” she revealed.

“And it included the F-word, and basically I remember my sound guy was like ‘hey, I burned a CD of that thing you were doing in case you want it.’ And I was like ‘Sure.’ I ended up taking it home and listening to it, and I was like, ‘I actually really like this, but it definitely is like 10 minutes long and I need to pare it down, so I’m going to call [collaborator] Liz Rose.’”

