Matthew McConaughey is opening up about life in quarantine with his family.

The 51-year-old actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (November 16) to chat about his new memoir “Greenlights” and he discussed his 2020.

Matthew has been quarantined at home in Texas with wife Camila Alves, their three children – son Levi, 12, daughter Vida, 10, and son Livingston, 7 – and his 88-year-old mom Kay.

“This has been going on for 7 months, since the quarantine began,” Matthew said. “It’s been going on long enough to sometimes say, when you say how many kids you have in the house, I say four: a 12, 10, 7 and 88 year old… She still goes to bed after me and wakes up before me!”

Matthew also opened up about finding alone time for him and Camila.

“Sometimes you go through the day and you got the kids’ remote schooling, you get everyone set up, you’re doing meals and running around. I’m doing my work, she’s doing hers, and sometimes it’ll be at 9:30 at night or 10 o’clock when we actually look at each other and go, ‘Oh, hi, how are you?’” he said. “But she’s really good at scheduling and we’re getting a little bit better at creating some structure, not only for the kids but for us and saying, ‘Hey, from this time to this time don’t come knocking on the door. We’re gonna have our time.’”

