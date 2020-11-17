Top Stories
Scott Disick &amp; Amelia Hamlin Seemingly Confirm Relationship With New PDA Photos

Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Seemingly Confirm Relationship With New PDA Photos

There's A New Update in Angelina Jolie &amp; Brad Pitt's Divorce Case

There's A New Update in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case

Taylor Swift Comments on Scooter Braun Selling Her Masters, Says She Tried to Buy Them

Taylor Swift Comments on Scooter Braun Selling Her Masters, Says She Tried to Buy Them

Tue, 17 November 2020

Matthew McConaughey Talks Finding Alone Time for Him & Wife Camila Alves During Quarantine

Matthew McConaughey Talks Finding Alone Time for Him & Wife Camila Alves During Quarantine

Matthew McConaughey is opening up about life in quarantine with his family.

The 51-year-old actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (November 16) to chat about his new memoir “Greenlights” and he discussed his 2020.

Matthew has been quarantined at home in Texas with wife Camila Alves, their three children – son Levi, 12, daughter Vida, 10, and son Livingston, 7 – and his 88-year-old mom Kay.

“This has been going on for 7 months, since the quarantine began,” Matthew said. “It’s been going on long enough to sometimes say, when you say how many kids you have in the house, I say four: a 12, 10, 7 and 88 year old… She still goes to bed after me and wakes up before me!”

Matthew also opened up about finding alone time for him and Camila.

“Sometimes you go through the day and you got the kids’ remote schooling, you get everyone set up, you’re doing meals and running around. I’m doing my work, she’s doing hers, and sometimes it’ll be at 9:30 at night or 10 o’clock when we actually look at each other and go, ‘Oh, hi, how are you?’” he said. “But she’s really good at scheduling and we’re getting a little bit better at creating some structure, not only for the kids but for us and saying, ‘Hey, from this time to this time don’t come knocking on the door. We’re gonna have our time.’”

Last week, Matthew opened up about the rom-com he’d consider doing a sequel for.

matthew mcconaughey camila alves finding alone time 01
matthew mcconaughey camila alves finding alone time 02
matthew mcconaughey camila alves finding alone time 03
matthew mcconaughey camila alves finding alone time 04
matthew mcconaughey camila alves finding alone time 05

Posted to Camila Alves, Matthew McConaughey
Photos: Getty
1
Tue, 17 November 2020

Michael Bay's Pandemic Movie 'Songbird' Will Skip Theaters, Debut on PVOD in December

Michael Bay's Pandemic Movie 'Songbird' Will Skip Theaters, Debut on PVOD in December

You’ll get to see the upcoming pandemic thriller Songbird a lot sooner than expected!

The movie, which was produced by Michael Bay, was the first film to shoot in Los Angeles entirely during the pandemic. It will skip a theatrical release and be released on premium video on-demand (PVOD) on December 11.

Songbird will be available for a 48-hour rental at the price of $19.99. The movie will be available on a major streaming service in 2021.

STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson said, “The pandemic has affected every aspect of our business, from production to release, but Songbird demonstrates that a nimble studio like STX can find effective and profitable ways to make their movies work, as we have similarly with Greenland and My Spy during these challenging times. The show must go on. Songbird is a thrilling movie that will speak to audiences in this moment as it keeps them on the edge of their seats.”

KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser, and Demi Moore are featured in the cast. The movie was directed by Adam Mason and written by Simon Boyes.

Watch the trailer below!

songbird heading to pvod 01
songbird heading to pvod 02
songbird heading to pvod 03
songbird heading to pvod 04

Posted to Alexandra Daddario, Bradley Whitford, Craig Robinson, Demi Moore, KJ Apa, Michael Bay, Movies, Paul Walter Hauser, Peter Stormare, Sofia Carson, Songbird
Photos: STXfilms
0
Tue, 17 November 2020

The Crown's Emma Corrin Talks Possibility of Meeting Princes William & Harry One Day

The Crown's Emma Corrin Talks Possibility of Meeting Princes William & Harry One Day

Emma Corrin is the breakout star of The Crown season four thanks to her work as the late Princess Diana.

In a new interview with GQ Hype, the 24-year-old actress was asked what she thinks Diana‘s sons Prince William and Prince Harry will think of the show.

“I can’t imagine,” Emma told the mag. “I’d be interested to know what they think,”

Emma has no interest in meeting the royals though. She said, “If I ever saw them at a party, I’d probably leave!”

Sadly, we’ll only get to see Emma in the one season of the series. “It’s a shame,” she said about her brief appearance. “I’m sad about it. But I’ve moved on…”

In another interview, Emma revealed why she had to be hospitalized while filming The Crown.

emma corrin as diana in the crown 01
emma corrin as diana in the crown 02
emma corrin as diana in the crown 03
emma corrin as diana in the crown 04
emma corrin as diana in the crown 05

Posted to Emma Corrin, The Crown
Photos: Netflix
0

From Our Friends

Photo:Getty
Phil Collins' Battle with Ex-Wife Is Getting Even Messier
Phil Collins is in the middle of a legal battle with his ex-wife and things are starting to get even messier than they already were. You might have heard how he was kicking her out of their Florida house after learning that she remarried over the summer, but now she's claiming she owns half of the home. Find out what happened next...
Read more here »
Tue, 17 November 2020

Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Take Their Romance to NYC, Spotted On Date Night in SoHo

Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Take Their Romance to NYC, Spotted On Date Night in SoHo

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are on the east coast now!

The 30-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress and the 31-year-old rapper were spotted holding hands during a date night on Monday (November 16) in New York City.

Ashley and G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Gillum, were seen in the SoHo neighborhood while getting some pizza together.

Last week, Ashley was a guest on Sarah Hyland‘s web-series Lady Parts and they opened up about getting their first periods. The PLL star said that her first period happened while in school and she revealed what she did to hide it.

Did you see the photos of Ashley and G-Eazy from Halloween? Make sure to check out what the couple dressed up as while stepping out for the holiday in Los Angeles.

FYI: Ashley is wearing a Longchamp bag.

ashley benson in new york with g eazy 01
ashley benson in new york with g eazy 02
ashley benson in new york with g eazy 03
ashley benson in new york with g eazy 04
ashley benson in new york with g eazy 05

Posted to Ashley Benson, G-Eazy
Photos: Backgrid
2
Tue, 17 November 2020

Rebel Wilson Talks 40 Pound Weight Loss, What She Ate Before, & What She Eats Now

Rebel Wilson Talks 40 Pound Weight Loss, What She Ate Before, & What She Eats Now

Rebel Wilson is opening up about her “year of health” and losing 40 pounds in the process.

The 40-year-old Pitch Perfect actress chatted with People about what she used to eat and what she eats now.

“Before I was probably eating 3,000 calories most days, and because they were normally carbs, I would still be hungry,” Rebel said. “So, I’ve really changed to eating a high-protein diet, which is challenging because I didn’t used to eat a lot of meat. I eat fish, salmon, and chicken breast.”

Rebel did admit that she cheats on her meal plan.

“It doesn’t mean every week is a healthy week,” she said. “Some weeks are just write offs, and there’s nothing you can do about that.”

“I’m just trying to go for overall balance, overall healthy balance,” she said. “I have this state of being, which is not my quote, but I go ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ We’ll be like, ‘Should we get In-N-Out burger?’ And I’m like, ‘Nothing is forbidden.’ I can go there, I just might eat half of what I used to eat before. You know? And I’ll have a burger, and a few fries, and then you feel fine.”

Rebel credits the pandemic with allowing her to change her habits.

“I definitely think with the slow down, it did help,” she said. “I think I was emotional eating, and overeating at times, because I wasn’t loving myself enough either. And it does come down to that self worth and self love.”

Earlier this month, Rebel revealed how she was injured while taking “hot photos” at the beach in Mexico.

Posted to Rebel Wilson
Photos: Instagram
1

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The basketball hoop from Kobe Bryant's childhood home is up for auction - TMZ
  • Joey King has revealed some big Kissing Booth 3 news - Just Jared Jr
  • President Trump concedes, then backtracks - TooFab
  • This 21-year-old actress finally got her license - Just Jared Jr
Tue, 17 November 2020

Britney Spears Flies to Hawaii with Boyfriend Sam Asghari for Early Birthday Trip!

Britney Spears Flies to Hawaii with Boyfriend Sam Asghari for Early Birthday Trip!

Britney Spears is getting away for her birthday, but just a little bit early!

The 38-year-old singer was joined by boyfriend Sam Asghari while taking a private jet to Hawaii for an early birthday celebration.

“Felt like a little trip to paradise for an early birthday celebration ✈️🌺☀️🌴💕💋🤸🏼‍♀️🙊🎂🌟 !!!!!!!!! @samasghari,” Britney captioned a photo of her and Sam in front of the plane.

Britney also posted a photo of her sitting on the plane, as well as pics of the fruit platter she made on board. She said, “I’m doing that whole work on yourself thing at the moment ☀️🍍🥦🌹🍊💅🏼 !!! PS … I wanted to get creative 😜💋🍽 !!!”

When they got to Hawaii, Britney shared some cute selfies and said, “We be like …… in Maui 😉😉😉 !!!! PS …. don’t mind my hair 💁🏼‍♀️ !!!!”

Britney‘s 39th birthday is on December 2.

Click inside to see all of the cute photos from the trip… More Here! »

Posted to Britney Spears, Sam Asghari
Photos: Instagram
1
Tue, 17 November 2020

Naomi Watts Looks Back at 'The Impossible' After Success on Netflix

Naomi Watts Looks Back at 'The Impossible' After Success on Netflix

Naomi Watts is celebrating the success of her movie The Impossible on Netflix!

The movie was added to the streaming service this month and it hit the number one spot on the movie charts.

“Heard The Impossible is #1 on @netflix !! Wowza!! Here’s a few #tb pics. This was one of my all time favorite filming experiences. Being in Thailand with such wonderful people (some here) and telling the incredible story of María Belón and her family, who miraculously survived the tsunami in 2004,” Naomi wrote on her Instagram account.

Naomi shared photos with her co-stars Ewan McGregor and Tom Holland. You can see them all on her page.

“Oh this film! 🙌 Such an incredible story 😭,” Kate Hudson commented.

“This movie is extraordinary. I’m so glad it’s getting rediscovered!! 🎥♥️👌,” Carla Gugino said.

The movie’s director JA Bayona said, “So lucky to have you! So proud of this movie.”

Last month, Naomi was seen walking around New York City with her famous boyfriend.

Posted to Naomi Watts, Tom Holland
Photos: Instagram
0
12345Next » 