Normani is opening up about her career.

The 24-year-old Fifth Harmony member turned solo superstar spoke out in an interview with Women’s Health, out now.

Here’s what she had to say…

On establishing a more fulfilling career: “For a long time, I was stressed out about checking boxes like, ‘Is this Black enough? Is this pop enough?’ But music started feeling way better when I just went into the studio with the mentality of being Normani. People will always remember how you made them feel and what a record did for them. My lyrics have more depth, and they’re more intentional and come from a more authentic place, because I now feel more connected to myself than before.”

On how lockdown has strengthened her relationship with her mind and body: “I’ve been able to meditate more and take a time-out before allowing anybody else to affect my energy. Before I talk to anybody, before I look at a text, before I go on Instagram, I center myself in my room and pray and do breathing exercises and create my own space so that I have a foundation to walk on throughout the rest of the day.”

On being overlooked for opportunities as part of girl group Fifth Harmony, where she was the only Black member: “That alters the perception you have of yourself. Having certain things happen so blatantly while also feeling like the ‘other’ and being so young and hearing the public compare [us] took a toll on my confidence. For a long time, I didn’t believe in myself because I didn’t feel like I was given the opportunity to.”

On her future: “Hopefully, in the next few years I’ll have life a little bit more figured out. But if I don’t, I’m okay. I don’t think we ever have it all figured out. But anything that God has placed on my heart, I want to be fearless in.”

Earlier in the year, Normani opened up about a group member’s past remarks.