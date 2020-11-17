Top Stories
Scott Disick & Amelia Hamlin Seemingly Confirm Relationship With New PDA Photos

There's A New Update in Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Divorce Case

Taylor Swift Comments on Scooter Braun Selling Her Masters, Says She Tried to Buy Them

Tue, 17 November 2020

Dan Levy Makes His Debut in People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020 Issue!

Dan Levy is sexy!

The 37-year-old Schitt’s Creek star makes his first-ever debut in People‘s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue for 2020.

“This form of sexy is a niche market,” he said of the honor, as well as the accompanying photo shoot, which features him doing tasks like taking out the garbage.

In the interview, Dan opened up about how he’s spent the past eight months in the pandemic, and the ways he’s tried to improve his skills in the kitchen.

“I was trying different pasta sauces, I was making breads, I was baking cookies. I did the Levain bakery chocolate chip cookies that I found the recipe online, and they weren’t quite as good. I did a banana bread recipe that a friend swore by, and then I made it, and it wasn’t quite as good. And then, I did a sourdough bread that turned out like a really heavy, dense brick,” he explained. Watch it here!

Previous title holder John Legend revealed who he wants to take the title for 2020.

Tue, 17 November 2020

Normani Gets Candid About Feeling Overlooked in Fifth Harmony

Normani is opening up about her career.

The 24-year-old Fifth Harmony member turned solo superstar spoke out in an interview with Women’s Health, out now.

Here’s what she had to say…

On establishing a more fulfilling career: “For a long time, I was stressed out about checking boxes like, ‘Is this Black enough? Is this pop enough?’ But music started feeling way better when I just went into the studio with the mentality of being Normani. People will always remember how you made them feel and what a record did for them. My lyrics have more depth, and they’re more intentional and come from a more authentic place, because I now feel more connected to myself than before.”

On how lockdown has strengthened her relationship with her mind and body: “I’ve been able to meditate more and take a time-out before allowing anybody else to affect my energy. Before I talk to anybody, before I look at a text, before I go on Instagram, I center myself in my room and pray and do breathing exercises and create my own space so that I have a foundation to walk on throughout the rest of the day.”

On being overlooked for opportunities as part of girl group Fifth Harmony, where she was the only Black member: “That alters the perception you have of yourself. Having certain things happen so blatantly while also feeling like the ‘other’ and being so young and hearing the public compare [us] took a toll on my confidence. For a long time, I didn’t believe in myself because I didn’t feel like I was given the opportunity to.”

On her future: “Hopefully, in the next few years I’ll have life a little bit more figured out. But if I don’t, I’m okay. I don’t think we ever have it all figured out. But anything that God has placed on my heart, I want to be fearless in.”

Earlier in the year, Normani opened up about a group member’s past remarks.

Tue, 17 November 2020

Tue, 17 November 2020

Matthew McConaughey Talks Finding Alone Time for Him & Wife Camila Alves During Quarantine

Matthew McConaughey is opening up about life in quarantine with his family.

The 51-year-old actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday (November 16) to chat about his new memoir “Greenlights” and he discussed his 2020.

Matthew has been quarantined at home in Texas with wife Camila Alves, their three children – son Levi, 12, daughter Vida, 10, and son Livingston, 7 – and his 88-year-old mom Kay.

“This has been going on for 7 months, since the quarantine began,” Matthew said. “It’s been going on long enough to sometimes say, when you say how many kids you have in the house, I say four: a 12, 10, 7 and 88 year old… She still goes to bed after me and wakes up before me!”

Matthew also opened up about finding alone time for him and Camila.

“Sometimes you go through the day and you got the kids’ remote schooling, you get everyone set up, you’re doing meals and running around. I’m doing my work, she’s doing hers, and sometimes it’ll be at 9:30 at night or 10 o’clock when we actually look at each other and go, ‘Oh, hi, how are you?’” he said. “But she’s really good at scheduling and we’re getting a little bit better at creating some structure, not only for the kids but for us and saying, ‘Hey, from this time to this time don’t come knocking on the door. We’re gonna have our time.’”

Last week, Matthew opened up about the rom-com he’d consider doing a sequel for.

Tue, 17 November 2020

Michael Bay's Pandemic Movie 'Songbird' Will Skip Theaters, Debut on PVOD in December

You’ll get to see the upcoming pandemic thriller Songbird a lot sooner than expected!

The movie, which was produced by Michael Bay, was the first film to shoot in Los Angeles entirely during the pandemic. It will skip a theatrical release and be released on premium video on-demand (PVOD) on December 11.

Songbird will be available for a 48-hour rental at the price of $19.99. The movie will be available on a major streaming service in 2021.

STXfilms chairman Adam Fogelson said, “The pandemic has affected every aspect of our business, from production to release, but Songbird demonstrates that a nimble studio like STX can find effective and profitable ways to make their movies work, as we have similarly with Greenland and My Spy during these challenging times. The show must go on. Songbird is a thrilling movie that will speak to audiences in this moment as it keeps them on the edge of their seats.”

KJ Apa, Sofia Carson, Craig Robinson, Bradley Whitford, Peter Stormare, Alexandra Daddario, Paul Walter Hauser, and Demi Moore are featured in the cast. The movie was directed by Adam Mason and written by Simon Boyes.

Watch the trailer below!

Tue, 17 November 2020

The Crown's Emma Corrin Talks Possibility of Meeting Princes William & Harry One Day

Emma Corrin is the breakout star of The Crown season four thanks to her work as the late Princess Diana.

In a new interview with GQ Hype, the 24-year-old actress was asked what she thinks Diana‘s sons Prince William and Prince Harry will think of the show.

“I can’t imagine,” Emma told the mag. “I’d be interested to know what they think,”

Emma has no interest in meeting the royals though. She said, “If I ever saw them at a party, I’d probably leave!”

Sadly, we’ll only get to see Emma in the one season of the series. “It’s a shame,” she said about her brief appearance. “I’m sad about it. But I’ve moved on…”

In another interview, Emma revealed why she had to be hospitalized while filming The Crown.

Tue, 17 November 2020

Ashley Benson & G-Eazy Take Their Romance to NYC, Spotted On Date Night in SoHo

Ashley Benson and G-Eazy are on the east coast now!

The 30-year-old Pretty Little Liars actress and the 31-year-old rapper were spotted holding hands during a date night on Monday (November 16) in New York City.

Ashley and G-Eazy, whose real name is Gerald Gillum, were seen in the SoHo neighborhood while getting some pizza together.

Last week, Ashley was a guest on Sarah Hyland‘s web-series Lady Parts and they opened up about getting their first periods. The PLL star said that her first period happened while in school and she revealed what she did to hide it.

Did you see the photos of Ashley and G-Eazy from Halloween? Make sure to check out what the couple dressed up as while stepping out for the holiday in Los Angeles.

FYI: Ashley is wearing a Longchamp bag.

