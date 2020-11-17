Jack Black Dances to 'WAP' in a Red Speedo - Watch!
Jack Black is once again setting the Internet ablaze.
The 51-year-old School of Rock star took to TikTok for an impressive performance of Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B‘s “WAP.”
In the video, shared on Monday (November 16), Jack wears nothing but a red speedo as he does the viral TikTok dance challenge to the global smash hit while being continuously sprayed down with water. The video has already been viewed over 20 million times!
“CHALLENGE ACCEPTED 📹 @taylorstephens. Hose water technician @buzz_lightyear_5000,” he added after posting it on Instagram as well.
Back in March, Jack also got social media buzzing with his hilarious #StayAtHomeDance on TikTok, in which he went shirtless with a cowboy hat and boots. Find out how other celebrities spent their time at home at the start of quarantine!