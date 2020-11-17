There might be another way to combat the spread the coronavirus, based on a new study making headlines on Tuesday (November 17).

Mouthwash can kill the virus within 30 seconds of exposure in a lab, according to scientists at Cardiff University, via BBC.

According to the study, mouthwashes containing at least 0.07% cetypyridinium chloride (CPC) showed “promising signs” of being able to eradicate the virus when exposed to the virus in a lab.

Doctor Nick Claydon, a specialist periodontologist, said the study could lead to mouthwash becoming an important part of people’s routines amid the pandemic.

“While the research suggests use of mouthwash may help kill the virus in saliva, there is not evidence it could be used as a treatment for coronavirus, as it will not reach the the respiratory tract or the lungs,” the BBC added.

“If these positive results are reflected in Cardiff University’s clinical trial, CPC-based mouthwashes…could become an important addition to people’s routine, together with hand washing, physical distancing and wearing masks, both now and in the future,” says Dr. Claydon.

The report is yet to be peer reviewed, but it supports another recent study which found CPC-based mouthwashes are effective in reducing the viral load.

“This study adds to the emerging literature that several commonly-available mouthwashes designed to fight gum disease can also inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (and other related coronaviruses) when tested in the laboratory under conditions that are designed to mimic the oral/nasal cavity in a test tube,” said lead author on the study, Dr. Richard Stanton.

“This study is not yet peer reviewed and published which means it has not yet been scrutinised by other scientists as is the usual process with academic research. It has now been submitted for publication in a journal. People should continue to follow the preventive measures issued by the UK government, including washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance.”

A clinical trial will look at whether it helps to reduce levels of the virus in the saliva of COVID-19 patients at the hospital in Cardiff. Results are expected in early 2021.

Here is the latest news about a potential vaccine amid the pandemic.