Diplo has been accused of “distributing revenge porn” by an anonymous woman via her lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

“I am proud to represent my client, a woman who has made the choice to stand up for her rights,” Lisa told E! News. “After vetting her claims and speaking to three other women, we find her to be brave and credible. In all cases, witnesses are essential, and we encourage anyone with information regarding this case or this defendant to reach out to us.”

Last month, the woman accused Diplo of grooming her and having her followed by a private investigator, the Daily Beast reports. She also said they were intimate and he documented their activity without her consent.

After this incident, an explicit photo of the woman showed up from an anonymous Twitter thread, which she believes to be “a front account and a fake account” operated by Diplo or someone associated with him.

Diplo‘s lawyer Bryan Freedman has released a statement, saying, “Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so. To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person – and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end.”

Amid news of this story, Diplo recently responded to claims that he lives with this 19-year-old Tik Tok star.