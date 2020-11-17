Lana Del Rey is clarifying some things.

After the 35-year-old “Lust for Life” singer showcased herself wearing what appeared to be a mesh mask at a fan meet-and-greet for her new poetry book, Lana responded to an article about the backlash on Monday (November 16).

“Pictured on Twitter: Lana Del Rey in a mesh face mask. Then all hell broke loose. In a move surprising to none, criticism from fans came down hard and fast. Most (if not all) of the comments emphasized the irresponsibility of Del Rey’s choice of mask during a global pandemic,” the Michigan Daily article reads.

“Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that,” she responded on Twitter.

She also hit back regarding her political beliefs, which she also did earlier in the month.

“Other whispers online have suggested that Del Rey glamorizes abusive and toxic relationships; some have accused the artist of being a secret “Trump supporter,” going so far as to say that Del Rey’s American vintage style is indicative of her personal politics (‘Harken, ye old glory days’),” the Michigan Daily article goes on to say.

“Again not that I believe it’s anyone’s business at all-but I made it clear who I voted for. And I don’t glamorize tough relationships. Relationships can just be tough. Period. Every other singer sings about the same damn thing. Always have, Probably always will. Thanks stay tuned,” she responded on Twitter.

