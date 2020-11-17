Top Stories
Lana Del Rey Responds to Backlash for Apparent Mesh Mask & Allegations of Voting for Trump

Lana Del Rey is clarifying some things.

After the 35-year-old “Lust for Life” singer showcased herself wearing what appeared to be a mesh mask at a fan meet-and-greet for her new poetry book, Lana responded to an article about the backlash on Monday (November 16).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey

“Pictured on Twitter: Lana Del Rey in a mesh face mask. Then all hell broke loose. In a move surprising to none, criticism from fans came down hard and fast. Most (if not all) of the comments emphasized the irresponsibility of Del Rey’s choice of mask during a global pandemic,” the Michigan Daily article reads.

“Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that,” she responded on Twitter.

She also hit back regarding her political beliefs, which she also did earlier in the month.

“Other whispers online have suggested that Del Rey glamorizes abusive and toxic relationships; some have accused the artist of being a secret “Trump supporter,” going so far as to say that Del Rey’s American vintage style is indicative of her personal politics (‘Harken, ye old glory days’),” the Michigan Daily article goes on to say.

“Again not that I believe it’s anyone’s business at all-but I made it clear who I voted for. And I don’t glamorize tough relationships. Relationships can just be tough. Period. Every other singer sings about the same damn thing. Always have, Probably always will. Thanks stay tuned,” she responded on Twitter.

See more from the appearance that caused such controversy.

Diplo Denies Revenge Porn Accusations By Anonymous Woman

Diplo has been accused of “distributing revenge porn” by an anonymous woman via her lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

“I am proud to represent my client, a woman who has made the choice to stand up for her rights,” Lisa told E! News. “After vetting her claims and speaking to three other women, we find her to be brave and credible. In all cases, witnesses are essential, and we encourage anyone with information regarding this case or this defendant to reach out to us.”

Last month, the woman accused Diplo of grooming her and having her followed by a private investigator, the Daily Beast reports. She also said they were intimate and he documented their activity without her consent.

After this incident, an explicit photo of the woman showed up from an anonymous Twitter thread, which she believes to be “a front account and a fake account” operated by Diplo or someone associated with him.

Diplo‘s lawyer Bryan Freedman has released a statement, saying, “Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so. To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person – and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end.”

Amid news of this story, Diplo recently responded to claims that he lives with this 19-year-old Tik Tok star.

Dolly Parton Donated $1 Million for Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Research

The New England Journal of Medicine has confirmed that Dolly Parton partly funded the research for Moderna’s Coronavirus vaccine!

To be more specific, the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund donated one million dollars to the Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology, and Inflammation in Nashville, Tennessee to help with the discoveries associated with the research. Dolly made the donation when her friend, Dr Naji Abumrad, apparently told her about the developments they were making.

Moderna’s vaccine has been said to be almost 95% effective in early studies. There is hope that the vaccine could be approved for early use as soon as next month with distribution happening around the world as 2021 continues.

Here’s hoping that the vaccine is distributed ASAP and the world can begin to normalize!

New Study Suggests Mouthwash Can Kill Coronavirus in 30 Seconds

There might be another way to combat the spread the coronavirus, based on a new study making headlines on Tuesday (November 17).

Mouthwash can kill the virus within 30 seconds of exposure in a lab, according to scientists at Cardiff University, via BBC.

According to the study, mouthwashes containing at least 0.07% cetypyridinium chloride (CPC) showed “promising signs” of being able to eradicate the virus when exposed to the virus in a lab.

Doctor Nick Claydon, a specialist periodontologist, said the study could lead to mouthwash becoming an important part of people’s routines amid the pandemic.

“While the research suggests use of mouthwash may help kill the virus in saliva, there is not evidence it could be used as a treatment for coronavirus, as it will not reach the the respiratory tract or the lungs,” the BBC added.

“If these positive results are reflected in Cardiff University’s clinical trial, CPC-based mouthwashes…could become an important addition to people’s routine, together with hand washing, physical distancing and wearing masks, both now and in the future,” says Dr. Claydon.

The report is yet to be peer reviewed, but it supports another recent study which found CPC-based mouthwashes are effective in reducing the viral load.

“This study adds to the emerging literature that several commonly-available mouthwashes designed to fight gum disease can also inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (and other related coronaviruses) when tested in the laboratory under conditions that are designed to mimic the oral/nasal cavity in a test tube,” said lead author on the study, Dr. Richard Stanton.

“This study is not yet peer reviewed and published which means it has not yet been scrutinised by other scientists as is the usual process with academic research. It has now been submitted for publication in a journal. People should continue to follow the preventive measures issued by the UK government, including washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance.”

A clinical trial will look at whether it helps to reduce levels of the virus in the saliva of COVID-19 patients at the hospital in Cardiff. Results are expected in early 2021.

Here is the latest news about a potential vaccine amid the pandemic.

Jack Black Dances to 'WAP' in a Red Speedo - Watch!

Jack Black is once again setting the Internet ablaze.

The 51-year-old School of Rock star took to TikTok for an impressive performance of Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B‘s “WAP.”

In the video, shared on Monday (November 16), Jack wears nothing but a red speedo as he does the viral TikTok dance challenge to the global smash hit while being continuously sprayed down with water. The video has already been viewed over 20 million times!

“CHALLENGE ACCEPTED 📹 @taylorstephens. Hose water technician @buzz_lightyear_5000,” he added after posting it on Instagram as well.

Back in March, Jack also got social media buzzing with his hilarious #StayAtHomeDance on TikTok, in which he went shirtless with a cowboy hat and boots. Find out how other celebrities spent their time at home at the start of quarantine!

Dan Levy Makes His Debut in People's Sexiest Man Alive 2020 Issue!

Dan Levy is sexy!

The 37-year-old Schitt’s Creek star makes his first-ever debut in People‘s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue for 2020.

“This form of sexy is a niche market,” he said of the honor, as well as the accompanying photo shoot, which features him doing tasks like taking out the garbage.

In the interview, Dan opened up about how he’s spent the past eight months in the pandemic, and the ways he’s tried to improve his skills in the kitchen.

“I was trying different pasta sauces, I was making breads, I was baking cookies. I did the Levain bakery chocolate chip cookies that I found the recipe online, and they weren’t quite as good. I did a banana bread recipe that a friend swore by, and then I made it, and it wasn’t quite as good. And then, I did a sourdough bread that turned out like a really heavy, dense brick,” he explained. Watch it here!

Previous title holder John Legend revealed who he wants to take the title for 2020.

Normani Gets Candid About Feeling Overlooked in Fifth Harmony

Normani is opening up about her career.

The 24-year-old Fifth Harmony member turned solo superstar spoke out in an interview with Women’s Health, out now.

Here’s what she had to say…

On establishing a more fulfilling career: “For a long time, I was stressed out about checking boxes like, ‘Is this Black enough? Is this pop enough?’ But music started feeling way better when I just went into the studio with the mentality of being Normani. People will always remember how you made them feel and what a record did for them. My lyrics have more depth, and they’re more intentional and come from a more authentic place, because I now feel more connected to myself than before.”

On how lockdown has strengthened her relationship with her mind and body: “I’ve been able to meditate more and take a time-out before allowing anybody else to affect my energy. Before I talk to anybody, before I look at a text, before I go on Instagram, I center myself in my room and pray and do breathing exercises and create my own space so that I have a foundation to walk on throughout the rest of the day.”

On being overlooked for opportunities as part of girl group Fifth Harmony, where she was the only Black member: “That alters the perception you have of yourself. Having certain things happen so blatantly while also feeling like the ‘other’ and being so young and hearing the public compare [us] took a toll on my confidence. For a long time, I didn’t believe in myself because I didn’t feel like I was given the opportunity to.”

On her future: “Hopefully, in the next few years I’ll have life a little bit more figured out. But if I don’t, I’m okay. I don’t think we ever have it all figured out. But anything that God has placed on my heart, I want to be fearless in.”

Earlier in the year, Normani opened up about a group member’s past remarks.

