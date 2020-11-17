George Clooney is finally confirming that story that his friend Rande Gerber told years ago where years ago, he gifted 14 of his friends one million dollars in cash placed in suitcases.

“Amal and I had just met, but we weren’t dating at all,” he told GQ. “I was a single guy. All of us were aging. I was 52 or something. And most of my friends are older than me.” He noted that his movie Gravity had just come out in 2013 “and because they didn’t want to pay us, they gave us percentages of the movie, ’cause they thought it was gonna be a flop, and that ended up being a very good deal.”

“And I thought, what I do have are these guys who’ve all, over a period of 35 years, helped me in one way or another. I’ve slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I’ve helped them over the years. We’re all good friends. And I thought, you know, without them I don’t have any of this. And we’re all really close, and I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they’re all in the will. So why the f*ck am I waiting to get hit by a bus?” George said, also noting that at the time, he didn’t have a wife or kids and didn’t know what his future would bring.

“I remember talking to one really rich asshole who I ran into in a hotel in Vegas—certainly a lot richer than I am. And I remember the story had come out, and he was like, ‘Why would you do that?’” George said. “And I was like, ‘Why wouldn’t you do that, you schmuck?’

George and his wife Amal are very generous and they often give donations of $1 million.