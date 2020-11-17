Top Stories
Tue, 17 November 2020

Ariana Grande Becomes a Fembot in Video for Explicit Song '34+35' - Watch!

Ariana Grande Becomes a Fembot in Video for Explicit Song '34+35' - Watch!

Ariana Grande is putting in the work in her latest music video!

The 27-year-old positions singer just dropped the music video for her latest single, “34+35,” on Tuesday (November 17).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

In the video, Ariana gets to work as a scientist creating a cyborg version of herself, which in turn transforms Ari into an Austin Powers-like fembot.

Can you stay up all night? F–k me ’til the daylight / Thirty-four, thirty-five,” she teases on the flirty track.

Means I wanna sixty-nine with ya, no s–t / Math class, never was good,” she reveals of the song’s sexual meaning at the end.

“I’ve been very nervous about ’34+35,’ ’cause I don’t want it to distract from the rest from the album, but I do love it and sonically it’s one of my favorite things we’ve ever done,” she previously said in an interview.

The music video was directed by Director X, who also directed Demi Lovato‘s “Commander in Chief” and Future and Drake‘s “Life is Good” this year.

Positions just debuted on the Billboard charts – find out how it’s doing!

Click inside to watch the video and read the lyrics…More Here! »

Posted to Ariana Grande, Music, Video
0
Tue, 17 November 2020

Grey's Anatomy's Isaiah Washington Slams Katherine Heigl, 13 Years After She Called Him Out for Using Homophobic Slur

Grey's Anatomy's Isaiah Washington Slams Katherine Heigl, 13 Years After She Called Him Out for Using Homophobic Slur

Isaiah Washington was fired from Grey’s Anatomy back in 2007 for using a homophobic slur, and now, 13 years later, he is calling out his former co-star, Katherine Heigl.

In the Golden Globes press room back in 2007, Washington famously addressed the rumor that he used a derogatory term and said, “No, I did not call T.R. [Knight] a f—-t. Never happened, never happened.”

Katherine slammed Washington at the time, saying, “I’m going to be really honest right now, he needs to just not speak in public. Period. I’m sorry, that did not need to be said, I’m not okay with it.”

Well, on Monday (November 16), Washington tweeted a photo of Katherine with the caption, “This woman once proclaimed that I should ‘never’ be allowed to speak publicly again. The world agreed with her proclamation back then and protested for my job and my head in 65 languages. I wish I was on Twitter in 2007, because I will NEVER stop exercising my free speech.”

He then continued to tweet out more and more about the incident.

Click inside to see everything that Isaiah Washington tweeted about Katherine Heigl…More Here! »

Posted to Extended, Greys Anatomy, Isaiah Washington, Katherine Heigl
Photos: Getty
0
Tue, 17 November 2020

George Clooney Reveals Why He Gave $1 Million Cash to 14 of His Friends in 2013

George Clooney Reveals Why He Gave $1 Million Cash to 14 of His Friends in 2013

George Clooney is finally confirming that story that his friend Rande Gerber told years ago where years ago, he gifted 14 of his friends one million dollars in cash placed in suitcases.

Amal and I had just met, but we weren’t dating at all,” he told GQ. “I was a single guy. All of us were aging. I was 52 or something. And most of my friends are older than me.” He noted that his movie Gravity had just come out in 2013 “and because they didn’t want to pay us, they gave us percentages of the movie, ’cause they thought it was gonna be a flop, and that ended up being a very good deal.”

“And I thought, what I do have are these guys who’ve all, over a period of 35 years, helped me in one way or another. I’ve slept on their couches when I was broke. They loaned me money when I was broke. They helped me when I needed help over the years. And I’ve helped them over the years. We’re all good friends. And I thought, you know, without them I don’t have any of this. And we’re all really close, and I just thought basically if I get hit by a bus, they’re all in the will. So why the f*ck am I waiting to get hit by a bus?” George said, also noting that at the time, he didn’t have a wife or kids and didn’t know what his future would bring.

“I remember talking to one really rich asshole who I ran into in a hotel in Vegas—certainly a lot richer than I am. And I remember the story had come out, and he was like, ‘Why would you do that?’” George said. “And I was like, ‘Why wouldn’t you do that, you schmuck?’

George and his wife Amal are very generous and they often give donations of $1 million.

Posted to George Clooney
Photos: Getty
0

From Our Friends

Photo:Getty
Phil Collins' Battle with Ex-Wife Is Getting Even Messier
Phil Collins is in the middle of a legal battle with his ex-wife and things are starting to get even messier than they already were. You might have heard how he was kicking her out of their Florida house after learning that she remarried over the summer, but now she's claiming she owns half of the home. Find out what happened next...
Read more here »
Tue, 17 November 2020

Lana Del Rey Responds to Backlash for Apparent Mesh Mask & Allegations of Voting for Trump

Lana Del Rey Responds to Backlash for Apparent Mesh Mask & Allegations of Voting for Trump

Lana Del Rey is clarifying some things.

After the 35-year-old “Lust for Life” singer showcased herself wearing what appeared to be a mesh mask at a fan meet-and-greet for her new poetry book, Lana responded to an article about the backlash on Monday (November 16).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Lana Del Rey

“Pictured on Twitter: Lana Del Rey in a mesh face mask. Then all hell broke loose. In a move surprising to none, criticism from fans came down hard and fast. Most (if not all) of the comments emphasized the irresponsibility of Del Rey’s choice of mask during a global pandemic,” the Michigan Daily article reads.

“Great article. The mask had plastic on the inside. They’re commonly sewn in by stylists these days. I don’t generally respond to articles because I don’t care. But there ya go. Same goes for everyone’s masks in my video. I’m lucky enough to have a team of people who can do that,” she responded on Twitter.

She also hit back regarding her political beliefs, which she also did earlier in the month.

“Other whispers online have suggested that Del Rey glamorizes abusive and toxic relationships; some have accused the artist of being a secret “Trump supporter,” going so far as to say that Del Rey’s American vintage style is indicative of her personal politics (‘Harken, ye old glory days’),” the Michigan Daily article goes on to say.

“Again not that I believe it’s anyone’s business at all-but I made it clear who I voted for. And I don’t glamorize tough relationships. Relationships can just be tough. Period. Every other singer sings about the same damn thing. Always have, Probably always will. Thanks stay tuned,” she responded on Twitter.

See more from the appearance that caused such controversy.

Posted to Lana Del Rey
Photos: Instagram
0
Tue, 17 November 2020

Diplo Denies Revenge Porn Accusations By Anonymous Woman

Diplo Denies Revenge Porn Accusations By Anonymous Woman

Diplo has been accused of “distributing revenge porn” by an anonymous woman via her lawyer, Lisa Bloom.

“I am proud to represent my client, a woman who has made the choice to stand up for her rights,” Lisa told E! News. “After vetting her claims and speaking to three other women, we find her to be brave and credible. In all cases, witnesses are essential, and we encourage anyone with information regarding this case or this defendant to reach out to us.”

Last month, the woman accused Diplo of grooming her and having her followed by a private investigator, the Daily Beast reports. She also said they were intimate and he documented their activity without her consent.

After this incident, an explicit photo of the woman showed up from an anonymous Twitter thread, which she believes to be “a front account and a fake account” operated by Diplo or someone associated with him.

Diplo‘s lawyer Bryan Freedman has released a statement, saying, “Unfortunately, this individual has been harassing my client and his family for more than a year and has repeatedly refused to stop doing so. To be clear, in no way has my client violated any law. In fact, he has repeatedly made it clear that he wants nothing whatsoever to do with this person – and simply needs her ongoing harassment of his family to end.”

Amid news of this story, Diplo recently responded to claims that he lives with this 19-year-old Tik Tok star.

Posted to Diplo
Photos: Getty
0

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty Images
  • The basketball hoop from Kobe Bryant's childhood home is up for auction - TMZ
  • Joey King has revealed some big Kissing Booth 3 news - Just Jared Jr
  • President Trump concedes, then backtracks - TooFab
  • This 21-year-old actress finally got her license - Just Jared Jr
Tue, 17 November 2020

Dolly Parton Donated $1 Million for Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Research

Dolly Parton Donated $1 Million for Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Research

The New England Journal of Medicine has confirmed that Dolly Parton partly funded the research for Moderna’s Coronavirus vaccine!

To be more specific, the Dolly Parton COVID-19 Research Fund donated one million dollars to the Vanderbilt Institute for Infection, Immunology, and Inflammation in Nashville, Tennessee to help with the discoveries associated with the research. Dolly made the donation when her friend, Dr Naji Abumrad, apparently told her about the developments they were making.

Moderna’s vaccine has been said to be almost 95% effective in early studies. There is hope that the vaccine could be approved for early use as soon as next month with distribution happening around the world as 2021 continues.

Here’s hoping that the vaccine is distributed ASAP and the world can begin to normalize!

Posted to Coronavirus, Dolly Parton
Photos: Getty
0
Tue, 17 November 2020

New Study Suggests Mouthwash Can Kill Coronavirus in 30 Seconds

New Study Suggests Mouthwash Can Kill Coronavirus in 30 Seconds

There might be another way to combat the spread the coronavirus, based on a new study making headlines on Tuesday (November 17).

Mouthwash can kill the virus within 30 seconds of exposure in a lab, according to scientists at Cardiff University, via BBC.

According to the study, mouthwashes containing at least 0.07% cetypyridinium chloride (CPC) showed “promising signs” of being able to eradicate the virus when exposed to the virus in a lab.

Doctor Nick Claydon, a specialist periodontologist, said the study could lead to mouthwash becoming an important part of people’s routines amid the pandemic.

“While the research suggests use of mouthwash may help kill the virus in saliva, there is not evidence it could be used as a treatment for coronavirus, as it will not reach the the respiratory tract or the lungs,” the BBC added.

“If these positive results are reflected in Cardiff University’s clinical trial, CPC-based mouthwashes…could become an important addition to people’s routine, together with hand washing, physical distancing and wearing masks, both now and in the future,” says Dr. Claydon.

The report is yet to be peer reviewed, but it supports another recent study which found CPC-based mouthwashes are effective in reducing the viral load.

“This study adds to the emerging literature that several commonly-available mouthwashes designed to fight gum disease can also inactivate the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus (and other related coronaviruses) when tested in the laboratory under conditions that are designed to mimic the oral/nasal cavity in a test tube,” said lead author on the study, Dr. Richard Stanton.

“This study is not yet peer reviewed and published which means it has not yet been scrutinised by other scientists as is the usual process with academic research. It has now been submitted for publication in a journal. People should continue to follow the preventive measures issued by the UK government, including washing hands frequently and maintaining social distance.”

A clinical trial will look at whether it helps to reduce levels of the virus in the saliva of COVID-19 patients at the hospital in Cardiff. Results are expected in early 2021.

Here is the latest news about a potential vaccine amid the pandemic.

Posted to Coronavirus
Photos: Getty
0
12345Next » 