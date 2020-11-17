Ariana Grande is putting in the work in her latest music video!

The 27-year-old positions singer just dropped the music video for her latest single, “34+35,” on Tuesday (November 17).

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Ariana Grande

In the video, Ariana gets to work as a scientist creating a cyborg version of herself, which in turn transforms Ari into an Austin Powers-like fembot.

“Can you stay up all night? F–k me ’til the daylight / Thirty-four, thirty-five,” she teases on the flirty track.

“Means I wanna sixty-nine with ya, no s–t / Math class, never was good,” she reveals of the song’s sexual meaning at the end.

“I’ve been very nervous about ’34+35,’ ’cause I don’t want it to distract from the rest from the album, but I do love it and sonically it’s one of my favorite things we’ve ever done,” she previously said in an interview.

The music video was directed by Director X, who also directed Demi Lovato‘s “Commander in Chief” and Future and Drake‘s “Life is Good” this year.

Positions just debuted on the Billboard charts – find out how it’s doing!

Click inside to watch the video and read the lyrics…More Here! »