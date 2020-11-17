Twitter is expanding their product with a new update.

Fleets, introduced on Tuesday (November 17), are disappearing messages that vanish after 24 hours similar to Instagram Stories.

The name refers to the “fleeting” nature of a thought or expression, will roll out to all iPhone and Android users globally over the coming days, according to the company.

“Through our tests in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea, we learned Fleets helped people feel more comfortable joining the conversation – we saw people with Fleets talk more on Twitter. Those new to Twitter found Fleets to be an easier way to share what’s on their mind. Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings. These are early findings from our tests and we’re excited to learn more about how Fleets are used by you,” the company reported.

Fleets can be text, reactions to Tweets, photos or videos, with background and text customization options.

To share a Tweet in a Fleet, tap the “Share” icon at the bottom of the Tweet and then tap, “Share in Fleet.” Then, add text and/or emojis. Stickers and live broadcasting will soon be available in Fleets as well.

An influencer just went off on social media about a recent platform update.